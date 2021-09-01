Cosmo Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $578,788.08 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 275% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $578,788.08 and approximately $124,139.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00131041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00845361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.