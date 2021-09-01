Cosmos Price Tops $22.97 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.97 or 0.00048317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,521.44 or 0.99944265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00066022 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009511 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00588118 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,462,488 coins and its circulating supply is 220,677,885 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

