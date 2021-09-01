Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 733.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.52. 1,301,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.89 and its 200-day moving average is $384.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

