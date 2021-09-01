Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,844,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.52. 1,301,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

