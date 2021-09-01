COTI Market Capitalization Hits $292.02 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $292.02 million and approximately $81.77 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00134742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00159484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.04 or 0.07486864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.49 or 0.99850113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00999887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

