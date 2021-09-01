Couchbase (BASE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $52.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

