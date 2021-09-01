Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cousins Properties by 694.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.