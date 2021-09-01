Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.
