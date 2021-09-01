Cowen Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

AMBA stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

