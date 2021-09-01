CPUchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $63,522.68 and $4.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 54,449,075 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPUchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

