Cream Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $124.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Cream has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $35,042.36 and approximately $124.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.38 or 1.00284565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00052302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.46 or 0.00992463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00492642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00372078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00067079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004894 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

