Creative Planning Acquires 2,039 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 45.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in eBay by 47.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in eBay by 7.8% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

