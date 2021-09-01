Creative Planning Buys 102,071 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 643.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $860,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 402,747 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $342,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $530,862. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.