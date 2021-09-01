Creative Planning Buys 18,602 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 173.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

K stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.