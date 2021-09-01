Creative Planning Buys 9,926 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

