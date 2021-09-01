Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,368 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Paysafe worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

