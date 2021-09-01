Creative Planning Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 33.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1,639.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $323.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.65 and its 200-day moving average is $280.62. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $208.19 and a 12-month high of $326.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

