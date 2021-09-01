Creative Planning Purchases New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,724 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

