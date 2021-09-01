Creative Planning Sells 11,995 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of REET opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

