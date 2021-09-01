Creative Planning Sells 16,591 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Creative Planning cut its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 7.72% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

XCEM opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

