Creative Planning Sells 2,161 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,471,000 after purchasing an additional 161,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR stock opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

