Creative Planning Sells 839 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $187.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.30.

