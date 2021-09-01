Creative Planning Sells 93,256 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Creative Planning cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,256 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

