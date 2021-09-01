Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0042

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Cred coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $538,165.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00813691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

