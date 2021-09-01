Credit Suisse Group Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,404. The firm has a market cap of C$184.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

