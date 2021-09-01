Credit Suisse Group Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.65. 2,107,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.83 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.