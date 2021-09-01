Credit Suisse Group Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.56.

TSE:CU traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.59. 306,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,759. The firm has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

