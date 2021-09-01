Credit Suisse Group Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.56.
TSE:CU traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.59. 306,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,759. The firm has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
