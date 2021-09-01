Credit Suisse Group Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.36.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMA remained flat at $C$59.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 421,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.28. The stock has a market cap of C$15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$60.26.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.