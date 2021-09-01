Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector peform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.02.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 242,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.75.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

