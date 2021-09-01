CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Dividend of $0.23

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

CRH has raised its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 382,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.