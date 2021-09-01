Critical Comparison: HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HRsoft and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 0 4 32 0 2.89

PayPal has a consensus target price of $319.35, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than HRsoft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HRsoft and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PayPal $21.45 billion 15.70 $4.20 billion $2.64 108.61

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Volatility & Risk

HRsoft has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats HRsoft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HRsoft Company Profile

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

