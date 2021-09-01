Critical Contrast: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) vs. Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Veoneer 3 8 0 0 1.73

Veoneer has a consensus target price of $25.70, suggesting a potential downside of 28.21%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -6.12% -5.63% -2.04% Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $6.12 billion 2.37 -$1.65 billion ($7.33) -7.50 Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.92 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -8.80

Veoneer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Veoneer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icahn Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC. The Energy segment holds ownership in CVR Energy, Inc., which owns majority interests in two separate operating subsidiaries, CVR Refining, LP and CVR Partners, LP. The Railcar segment holds ownership in American Railcar Industries Inc., which is a manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. It provides fleet management, maintenance, engineering and field services. The American Railcar Industries services include maintenance planning, project management, tracking and tracing, regulatory compliance, mileage audit, rolling stock taxes and online service access. The Food Packaging segment holds ownership in Viskase Cos., Inc., which is engaged in production and sale of cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. The Metals segment operates through company indirect wholly owned subsidiary, PSC Me

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

