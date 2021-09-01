Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

CCRN stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

