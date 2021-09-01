Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. 624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 386,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.
The stock has a market cap of $811.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
