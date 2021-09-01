CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Shares of CRWD opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

