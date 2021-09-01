CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $305.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

