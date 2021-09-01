CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $313.00 at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $302.00 to $313.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.02. The stock had a trading volume of 279,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.66 and its 200-day moving average is $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

