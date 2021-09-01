CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $265.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.