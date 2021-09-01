Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) is Partners Group Holding AG’s 3rd Largest Position

Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 5.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $87,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

