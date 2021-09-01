Crowns Price Tops $9.13 on Major Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowns has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $9.13 or 0.00018894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00129319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.63 or 0.00849744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,135,896 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

