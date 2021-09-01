CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.45 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $29.45 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $33.48 or 0.00069390 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00160812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.44 or 0.07441803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.62 or 1.01305267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.01006749 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,525 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

