CryptoBonusMiles Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $989,505.62 and $12,583.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

