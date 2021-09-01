CSFB Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

RY traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,916. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$184.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

