Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

CMI traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.87. The company had a trading volume of 962,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,555. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day moving average of $250.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.