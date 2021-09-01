Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CMI opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 286.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cummins by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

