CVCoin (CVN) Price Tops $12.88 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $159.51 million and $1.64 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $12.88 or 0.00026990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 190.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00136224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00162340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.34 or 0.07460634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.45 or 1.00080288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.74 or 0.01007099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

