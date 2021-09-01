CVCoin (CVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $751,137.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 165.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $11.54 or 0.00023358 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $142.91 million and approximately $751,137.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00133605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00159563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.58 or 0.07703031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.05 or 1.00292279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.00992737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars.

