CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,550.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and last traded at GBX 2,485 ($32.47), with a volume of 11413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,495 ($32.60).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVSG. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,391.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.29. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.94.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

