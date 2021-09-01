CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $7.78 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $10,266.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.14 or 0.07595714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.97 or 0.99843419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01021406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

