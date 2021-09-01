Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading Up 11.8%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ)’s share price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 7,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 80,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combat unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Venice, FL.

