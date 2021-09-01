Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $610.25 or 0.01263203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $8.37 million and $322,122.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

